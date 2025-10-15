RFK Jr 's Wife Gets Ambushed on The View by the Low IQ Propaganda Hens

Cheryl Hines goes on The View is subjected to inane questions about RFK Jr, and how unfit he is for the job. The cackling hens are no more than paid shills for the Deep State,

#cherylhines #rfkjr #theview





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️