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Currently Top 10 Best & Deadliest Main Battle Tanks Ever Built: Best Tanks in the World
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21 views • March 16, 2022
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Top 10 of the Best Main Battle Tanks That You Wouldn't Want to Face in Battle. Currently Top 10 Best & Deadliest Main Battle Tanks Ever Built - Most Powerful Tanks in The World - Often we receive many questions which is the best main battle tank in the world. Which is the greatest modern main battle tank and why.
Our Top 10 analysis main battle tank is based on the combined score of protection mbt, firepower main battle tank, accuracy main battle tank and mobility main battle tank. None of the main battle tanks listed here have seen combat against each other during military operations yet. And even though some things, such as armor composition, are kept in high secrecy, we know a lot about these machines. Data on their protection, firing range, accuracy, capabilities of their fire control systems, and so on are widely available. So we know capabilities of each of these tanks. This analysis is based on specifications and available data.
All of the tanks mentioned here are incredibly powerful and devastating. However crew training of the tank is also an important factor, as performance of the actual main battle tanks depends from the crew performance.
This list do not contains main battle tanks that are currently under development, at the prototype stage or tanks that never reach production. The only exception here is the Russian T 14 Armata main battle tank which was produced in small numbers for testing and evaluation, but is not yet produced in quantity.
Currently top 10 best tanks in the world are these:
- T-90 Russia Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- OPLOT-M Ukraine Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Leclerc France Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Type 90 Japan Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Merkava Mk.4 Israel Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- T-14 Armata Russia Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Challenger 2 UK Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- M1A2 SEP USA Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- K2 Black Panther South Korea Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Leopard 2A7+ German Main Battle Tank (MBT)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8HVOBzg2pE
Top 10 of the Best Main Battle Tanks That You Wouldn't Want to Face in Battle. Currently Top 10 Best & Deadliest Main Battle Tanks Ever Built - Most Powerful Tanks in The World - Often we receive many questions which is the best main battle tank in the world. Which is the greatest modern main battle tank and why.
Our Top 10 analysis main battle tank is based on the combined score of protection mbt, firepower main battle tank, accuracy main battle tank and mobility main battle tank. None of the main battle tanks listed here have seen combat against each other during military operations yet. And even though some things, such as armor composition, are kept in high secrecy, we know a lot about these machines. Data on their protection, firing range, accuracy, capabilities of their fire control systems, and so on are widely available. So we know capabilities of each of these tanks. This analysis is based on specifications and available data.
All of the tanks mentioned here are incredibly powerful and devastating. However crew training of the tank is also an important factor, as performance of the actual main battle tanks depends from the crew performance.
This list do not contains main battle tanks that are currently under development, at the prototype stage or tanks that never reach production. The only exception here is the Russian T 14 Armata main battle tank which was produced in small numbers for testing and evaluation, but is not yet produced in quantity.
Currently top 10 best tanks in the world are these:
- T-90 Russia Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- OPLOT-M Ukraine Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Leclerc France Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Type 90 Japan Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Merkava Mk.4 Israel Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- T-14 Armata Russia Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Challenger 2 UK Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- M1A2 SEP USA Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- K2 Black Panther South Korea Main Battle Tank (MBT)
- Leopard 2A7+ German Main Battle Tank (MBT)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8HVOBzg2pE
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