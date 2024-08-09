LET'S GET RETARDED! (BLOOD CLOT REMIX)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why do they all look the same? I can understand the same retarded posts, but these vaxtards even look similar.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/allie.pearce.79/
Procured from:
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1821720092301754485
Music: Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get Retarded
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report