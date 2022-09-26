Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough on NFL Protocols, Pregnancy, Omicron and more
We The Patriots USA
Leading COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter McCullough says the NFL and sports leagues have the protocols all wrong, gives an exclusive take on treatment and the vaccine for pregnant women, and shares how to build an at-home recovery kit.




Keywords
pregnancywomenprotocols

