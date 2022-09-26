Dr. Peter McCullough on NFL Protocols, Pregnancy, Omicron and more

Leading COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter McCullough says the NFL and sports leagues have the protocols all wrong, gives an exclusive take on treatment and the vaccine for pregnant women, and shares how to build an at-home recovery kit.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 40f92b41d82ac11d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.