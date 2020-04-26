© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdown = 5g radiation exposure procedure- PROOF!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • April 26, 2020
As I spotted the 6th 5g tower popping up around our neighbourhood I decided to research a little about the radiation claims and found the PROCEDURE FOR A RADIATION LEEK IS IDENTICAL TO THE LOCKDOWN!! Government radiation safety vid basically says ‘get indoors, stay inside and cover your face with a mask!’ Where have I heard that before hmmmm!!! THERES NO SUCH THING AS CORONAVIRUS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.