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BASES2017 Dark Journalist lecture The Real Secret Space Program
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424 views • February 03, 2022
BASES2017 in Dublin, welcomes Daniel Liszt via Skype at Dublin's Bases project conference for 2017.
Daniel , the Dark Journalist, has probably the most detailed knowledge on the the background to so many of the crucial issues of the day. The Secret Space program, and its birth in the 1940's, and the background to Project paperclip, and the Nazi take over of the United states in the guise of the CIA, and The so called Space program..while the secret space program is the real deal behind the scenes.
Catch Daniel's excellent work at darkjournalist.com where The Truth Runs Deep
Daniel , the Dark Journalist, has probably the most detailed knowledge on the the background to so many of the crucial issues of the day. The Secret Space program, and its birth in the 1940's, and the background to Project paperclip, and the Nazi take over of the United states in the guise of the CIA, and The so called Space program..while the secret space program is the real deal behind the scenes.
Catch Daniel's excellent work at darkjournalist.com where The Truth Runs Deep
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