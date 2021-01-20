DR. CARRIE MADEJ: "THIS IS THE ULTIMATE ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANITY" (JAN 20, 2021 INTERVIEW)

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Dr. Carrie is a doctor of internal and osteopathic medicine who directed two top U.S. medical centers. For over a decade she was fascinated by vaccines which led to her in-depth research on the mRNA "vaccine" and its effects on humans, our genomes and living organisms. Tania The Herbalist and Dr. Carrie discuss the experimental mRNA vaccines, hydrogel, nanotechnology, adverse effects and future implications.
Dr. Carrie Madej on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9
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Tania The Herbalist:
https://www.youtube.com/user/tinytimbz1
Tania The Herbalist & Coach:
https://www.facebook.com/taniatheherbalist
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Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the COVID Vaccines - "The Future of Humanity is at Stake"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EHCaFIcToVd/
Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
A Shot in the Dark (2020 vaccine documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijI50EmoQZid/
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmcEw7i_Si8