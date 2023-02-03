Miles Guo: Yue Wenhai not only lured overseas Chinese to invest in China, but also helped the CCP build a global espionage network, and Terry Gou is a typical example

https://gettr.com/post/p276btp1ac3
2/1/2023 Miles Guo: Through the “native land of Xuanyuan” project and the “appreciate your ancestors” campaign, Yue Wenhai not only lured overseas Chinese to invest in China, but also helped the CCP build a global espionage network, and Terry Gou is a typical example!
#YueWenhai #TerryGou #CCPglobalEspionageNetwork #nativeLandofXuanyuan #appreciateYourAncestors
2/1/2023 文贵直播：通过轩辕故里和认祖归宗，岳文海不但诱惑海外华人回国投资，还帮中共在全球统战，郭台铭就是最典型的例子！
#岳文海 #郭台铭 #中共统战 #轩辕故里 #认祖归宗
