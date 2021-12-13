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Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 7A: Defending the Bible
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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20 views • December 13, 2021

Satan deceived the people of Israel to develop the Talmud and the Cabala in order to get them away from the Old Testament, and once Jesus founded the church and the Holy Spirit developed the New Testament, he set out to destroy this as well. Satan hates the Bible and is relentless in trying to destroy it.

The early attacks came in burning Bibles and then the Devil had them locked up while the sermons were spoken in Latin. He influenced men to create their own false translations and even had a couple of clergymen produce a bastard Greek manuscript which all Bible versions for the last hundred years are based upon.

Then there are Christians who erroneously superimpose their national culture on the Bible and destroy it with their interpretation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1246.pdf

RLJ-1246 -- JULY 11, 2010

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new testamenttalmudold testamentcabala
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