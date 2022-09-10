Dr Anthony ~Morbis~ Fauci

U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a Round of Applause during a Speech in Texas in Late August 2021 in which He Endorsed the use of Ivermectin - an Anti-Parasitic Drug commonly deployed to Treat Intestinal Worms and Lice in Livestock - as a Cure for Covid-19 in Humans.
The
Drug, Hydroxychloroquine, was Touted Early in the Pandemic by Trump
and Other Scientists as an Effective, Cheap, and Quickly Available
Alternative for use Ahead of Developing Vaccines to Prevent Novel
Coronavirus Infections. In March 2020, The President Himself let it
Slip that He was Taking the Drug Prophylactically.
People
want Horse Dewormer for the Same Reason They Wanted Malaria Treatment
Hydroxychloroquine in 2020.
As Charlie Kirk Posted on Twitter August 2nd 2020...
Why are Fauci, The Head of the FDA, and Admiral Giroir Slandering Hydroxychloroquine when a Top Epidemiologist from Yale called it “The Key to Defeating COVID-19?”
The Truth is Big-Pharma Does Not Wish Us Cured because Covering Up Symptoms Creates Much More Profit
Than Curing a Person of an Affliction. The Job Security of Big-Pharma is The True Cancer of This Nation!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.