Dr Anthony ~Morbis~ Fauci
20 views
channel image
Cleansing Flow
Published 2 months ago |

U.S. President Donald Trump, drew a Round of Applause during a Speech in Texas in Late August 2021 in which He Endorsed the use of Ivermectin - an Anti-Parasitic Drug commonly deployed to Treat Intestinal Worms and Lice in Livestock - as a Cure for Covid-19 in Humans.


The Drug, Hydroxychloroquine, was Touted Early in the Pandemic by Trump and Other Scientists as an Effective, Cheap, and Quickly Available Alternative for use Ahead of Developing Vaccines to Prevent Novel Coronavirus Infections. In March 2020, The President Himself let it Slip that He was Taking the Drug Prophylactically.


People want Horse Dewormer for the Same Reason They Wanted Malaria Treatment Hydroxychloroquine in 2020.


As Charlie Kirk Posted on Twitter August 2nd 2020...


Why are Fauci, The Head of the FDA, and Admiral Giroir Slandering Hydroxychloroquine when a Top Epidemiologist from Yale called it “The Key to Defeating COVID-19?”


The Truth is Big-Pharma Does Not Wish Us Cured because Covering Up Symptoms Creates Much More Profit

Than Curing a Person of an Affliction. The Job Security of Big-Pharma is The True Cancer of This Nation!


