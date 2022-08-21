Google is a SJW Comprised Company say Black "American Inventors"

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Search for "American inventors" on Google, and approximately 80% of the image results will be of black people, which is hardly representative of the population at large, much less the historical population of inventors.
Cruz wants it for all that Google is an SJW run and ideologically possessed company.
#google #SJW #search
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship.
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