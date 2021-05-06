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What Pisses Me Off About The Susan Rice Unmasking Scandal
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11 views • May 06, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3641/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-susan-rice-unmasking-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3641-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-susan-rice-unmasking-scandal
Did Barack Obama spy on President Donald Trump, his political campaign and his transition team? A recent bombshell report by Mike Cernovich confirms former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to be responsible for the intelligence "unmasking" of Trump officials. Will there be any legal accountability for this unethical banana republic style behavior?
Link: https://medium.com/@Cernovich/susan-rice-requested-unmasking-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials-30085b5cff16
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Vid.Me: https://vid.me/VSTG
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3641/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-susan-rice-unmasking-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3641-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-susan-rice-unmasking-scandal
Did Barack Obama spy on President Donald Trump, his political campaign and his transition team? A recent bombshell report by Mike Cernovich confirms former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to be responsible for the intelligence "unmasking" of Trump officials. Will there be any legal accountability for this unethical banana republic style behavior?
Link: https://medium.com/@Cernovich/susan-rice-requested-unmasking-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials-30085b5cff16
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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