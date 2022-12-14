SOCIAL MEDIA BANNED – DIGITAL ID REQUIRED TO ACCESS – AUSSIE POLICE MONITOR & ARREST "BAD BEHAVIOR"

Social credit system Federal legislation introduced to access the internet, via your digital ID and "100 points of identification." Police will have access to user accounts, including private messaging, and can monitor, arrest, charge, and convict for "bad behavior" at will. Who is to say they couldn't create robots that inject bad behavior into a user's account to lower their social credit score or set them up for arrest? Australia previously monitored and arrested people for posting dissenting information about Covid policies.

