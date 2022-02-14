© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert W. Welch
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • February 14, 2022
Robert W. Welch speaks out to defend the United States from insiders leading the country into destruction to replace liberty with Communism in 1985.
Keep in mind no one is perfect and that it has taken a multitude to keep liberty alive, thriving and well. The attempts to destroy America have been ongoing for many years.
https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKwelchR.htm
Keep in mind no one is perfect and that it has taken a multitude to keep liberty alive, thriving and well. The attempts to destroy America have been ongoing for many years.
https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKwelchR.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.