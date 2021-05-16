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Joe Biden's Wall Street Bail Out -- Zombie Corporations get Oxygen
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40 views • May 16, 2021
If you think that the massive amount of money printing, and the distribution to workers displaced due to government shut downs is generous and supportive, it is not. What you're really doing is breathing life into the zombie corporations that have incurred so much debt that they cannot cover the interest payments. That's what Joe Biden and the Wall Street Democrats are doing, and why companies like craft Times and General Electric have seen their stocks rise rather than fall out of the air.
#wallstreet #bailout #inflation
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#wallstreet #bailout #inflation
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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