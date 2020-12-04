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AUSSIE PATRIOTS - KILLING TYRANTS IS YOUR DUTY IF THE COVID POLICE HUNT YOU DOWN - KILL THEM WHERE THEY STAND; BURY THEM AND THEIR VEHICLES - NEXT ?
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165 views • December 04, 2020
Australian Tyrants Coerce & Say They Will Use Force To PCR Test Man
https://www.brighteon.com/d3a254c6-392d-456b-86f5-18b3ba149a31
ATTRITION OF THESE TYRANTS IS YOUR BEST ALLY
LET THEM COME IN AND ENSURE THEY NEVER LEAVE
KILL THEM WHERE THEY STAND
NO PRISONERS
THESE TYRANTS MUST REALIZE EVERY DAY COULD BE THEIR LAST.
MAKE THEM KNOW NOT WONDER THAT WHEN THEY TRY MANDATORY TESTING OR VACCINES
THEY ARE GOING TO BE KILLED.
THE PCR TEST HAS A VAX PARTICLE IN THE TIP TO CONTAMINATE YOU
THEY WANT TO GIVE YOU A SWAB -
YOU GIVE THEM LEAD HEADSHOTS
https://www.brighteon.com/d3a254c6-392d-456b-86f5-18b3ba149a31
ATTRITION OF THESE TYRANTS IS YOUR BEST ALLY
LET THEM COME IN AND ENSURE THEY NEVER LEAVE
KILL THEM WHERE THEY STAND
NO PRISONERS
THESE TYRANTS MUST REALIZE EVERY DAY COULD BE THEIR LAST.
MAKE THEM KNOW NOT WONDER THAT WHEN THEY TRY MANDATORY TESTING OR VACCINES
THEY ARE GOING TO BE KILLED.
THE PCR TEST HAS A VAX PARTICLE IN THE TIP TO CONTAMINATE YOU
THEY WANT TO GIVE YOU A SWAB -
YOU GIVE THEM LEAD HEADSHOTS
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