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Ron Wyatt- The Ark of the Covenant
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87 views • February 25, 2021
Ron Wyatt tells his account of his excavation in Jerusalem which culminated in his claim to have discovered the Ark of the Covenant.
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Song
The Holy City
Artist
Dino
Album
Regal Reign
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Mansion Entertainment); Warner Chappell, PEDL, Capitol CMG Publishing, Adorando Brazil, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 3 Music Rights Societies
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Holy City
Artist
Dino
Album
Regal Reign
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Mansion Entertainment); Warner Chappell, PEDL, Capitol CMG Publishing, Adorando Brazil, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 3 Music Rights Societies
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