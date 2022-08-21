Ukraine Update August 21, 2022

We at Marine1063 would like to extend our condolences to Russian Philosopher professor Alexander Dugin and his family whose daughter was assassinated in a car explosion in Moscow. The martyrdom of his daughter Darya Dugin, will forever be remembered. Eternal memory to Darya Platonova Dugin, 1992 - 2022

Darya was coming back home from a traditional family festival in which her father was giving a lecture on "Tradition and History".

Darya's innocent blood spilled today is on the hands of NATO and the US.

The explosion in her car occurred on the Mozhayskoye Highway, near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy. According to preliminary data, the girl was in the car and died at the scene.