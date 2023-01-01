The Chinese Expats Are Fighting for Freedom Harder Than Americans

https://gnews.org/articles/643912
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 Interview with Harrison Smith: I've never met people more dedicated to the cause of freedom than Chinese expats. It’s a spiritual battle and the people standing up against the CCP right now are clearly on the side of God and on the side of humanity.
