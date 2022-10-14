Create New Account
ALERT! Dr. Francis Boyle - New Bioweapons, Complete WHO Takeover, Dissidents Imprisoned
218 views
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

Dr. Francis Boyle is an international lawyer and biowarfare expert of over 30 years. He joins us today to confirm both Australian and United States legislation and documentation proving planned Gain-of-Function Bioweapon releases that work hand-in-hand with what the globalists are doing through the WHO Treaty takeover - which he says will land dissidents in prison if the globalists are successful with their plans.


Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee


