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1982 Audio Flashbacks: Payolas - "Eyes of a Stranger"
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57 views • February 27, 2022
1982 Audio Flashbacks: Payolas - "Eyes of a Stranger"

No Stranger to Danger is the second album by the Payolas, released in 1982. It contains the hit "Eyes of a Stranger" written by Paul Hyde = 33 (Chaldean) & Robert Rock = 39 (Septenary).

The album is only available on vinyl and cassette; it has not been released on CD or as a commercial digital download, although some tracks (notably "Romance" and "Eyes of a Stranger") appear on some compilations. The album reached #5 in Canada, and was #37 in the 1982 Year End chart.

Payolas (or Payola$) were a Canadian rock band, most prominent in the 1980s. Evolving from a new wave sound toward mainstream pop-rock, they released several albums and singles that were Canadian chart hits.

The band's name is a reference to the payola scandal in the United States in the early 1960s. The group was based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and recorded mostly at Vancouver's Little Mountain Sound Studios. Through several lineup changes and name changes (the band also played as The Payola$, Paul Hyde and the Payolas, and Rock and Hyde), the Payolas core members remained Paul Hyde and Bob Rock, who together wrote virtually all of the band's songs, occasionally with co-writers. As well, Rock engineered and mixed virtually every Payolas recording.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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