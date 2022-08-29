Behind the Scenes at Mike Lindell’s Election Summit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck takes a few moments from his hosting duties at Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Election Summit” to talk with The New American about election integrity. He was one of dozens of speakers at the two-day event, August 20-21, in Springfield, Missouri, and presented some of the documentation from his book The 2020 Coup: What Happened. What We Can Do. He shares his encouragement and enthusiasm about progress some are making to secure future elections, but warns that there is still much work to be done.