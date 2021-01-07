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Overthrow & Destruction Begins Part 2 of 2
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324 views • January 07, 2021
We are witnessing the VISIBLE signs of the overthrow and destruction of God's Promised Land of America. As the communist leaders around the world have told us, we have ripened in our iniquities to the point where an all out war is not necessary, because America will fall like over ripe fruit from the corruption within. This is part 2 of 2 parts.
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