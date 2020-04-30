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Local Elections & Community Currency to Fight Federal Reserve
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14 views • April 30, 2020
The David Knight Show

Community currency offers another way to fight Federal Reserve’s devaluation & support local businesses. So are local officials & sheriffs who protect you from tyrants, at both the state & federal level

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