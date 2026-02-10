BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
⚠️ #ElliottWave Giving Us Clues About What's Next in #BTC and #XRP ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
13 followers
47 views • 3 days ago

🔍 Now that the crypto market is trading near the lowest levels in over a year, and traders and investors are becoming increasingly bearish, the Fear and Greed Index is setting new yearly lows. Could this now be the final push to the downside before we see a potential reversal in cryptos like BTC, XRP, XLM, XDC, etc.?


📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto market at yearly lows.

- Rising bearish sentiment among traders and investors.

- Fear and Greed Index recently hitting new yearly lows.

- Possibility of a final downside move for the coming wave 5.

- Elliott wave analysis of BTC (Bitcoin) and XRP.


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
bitcoinblockchainbtccryptocrypto tradingtradingdigital currencyxrptrading cryptoclarity act
