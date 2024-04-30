Create New Account
🔥 El Salvador's President gathers executive branch of his government and then announces a surprise.
🚨BOMBSHELL · Remarkable video from El Salvador. Nayib Bukele gathers every single official in the executive branch of his government and then announces a surprise. He asks the Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery.


@CitizenFreePres

https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1785129098936815993

