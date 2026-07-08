Rory Johnston: Hormuz, China's Play, Russia's Pain, & UAE Leaving OPEC

Oil market expert Rory Johnston provides a comprehensive analysis of the current global energy landscape and recent supply disruptions. He examines the Strait of Hormuz crisis, the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, and the surprising resilience of the market due to China's massive reduction in crude imports. The discussion explores potential geopolitical shifts, such as the UAE’s departure from OPEC and Iran’s attempts to control vital shipping lanes. Ultimately, Johnston highlights a transition toward a more interventionist era where nations must prioritize energy sovereignty and infrastructure diversification to survive future shocks.





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Websites

Commodity Context https://www.commoditycontext.com

X https://x.com/Rory_Johnston

Oil Ground Up Podcast https://open.spotify.com/show/6TmpuAGFd9FVFCFJdpk2iB





About Rory Johnston

Rory Johnston is a Toronto-based oil market researcher, the founder of Commodity Context, a lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, host of the Oil Ground Up podcast, as well as a Fellow with both the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.





He is a leading voice on oil market analysis, advising institutional investors, global policy makers, and corporate decision makers. His views are regularly quoted in major international media including the Financial Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Reuters, BNN Bloomberg, CBC, and Financial Post, and he frequently appears on numerous market and industry podcasts (e.g., Bloomberg’s Odd Lots, Hidden Forces, etc.).





Prior to founding Commodity Context, Rory led commodity economics research at Scotiabank where he set the bank’s energy and metals price forecasts, advised the bank’s executives and clients, and sat on the bank’s senior credit committee for commodity-exposed sectors.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)