Dr. McCullough Issues Three Bits of Advice for Those Who Took the COVID-19 Shots
Published 19 hours ago
1.) No more shots - the side effects are cumulative.

2.) Be vigilant for symptoms of blood clots and heart damage.

3. Nattokinase - Preclinical studies show it degrades the spike protein.

For those concerned about the prolonged effects of the shot, nattokinase is featured in The Wellness Company's spike support formula:

https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox

Source:  https://rumble.com/v2acppk-dr.-mccullough-issues-three-bits-of-advice-for-those-who-took-the-covid-19-.html 


Source:  https://rumble.com/v2acppk-dr.-mccullough-issues-three-bits-of-advice-for-those-who-took-the-covid-19-.html 

