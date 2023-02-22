Dr. McCullough Issues Three Bits of Advice for Those Who Took the COVID-19 Shots

1.) No more shots - the side effects are cumulative.
2.) Be vigilant for symptoms of blood clots and heart damage.
3. Nattokinase - Preclinical studies show it degrades the spike protein.
For those concerned about the prolonged effects of the shot, nattokinase is featured in The Wellness Company's spike support formula:
https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox
Read my articles and support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
Source: https://rumble.com/v2acppk-dr.-mccullough-issues-three-bits-of-advice-for-those-who-took-the-covid-19-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.