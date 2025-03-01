BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
medical industrial complex now exposed to all ~ critical medical theory revealed ~
46 views • 2 months ago

in today's discussion we will talk about the false mantras that have been repeated over and over again; such as, but are not limited to: vaccines save lives, and that they are safe and effective. We will talk about how the proverbial boy that cried wolf lies are becoming unraveled one by one. They can no longer keep maintaining the lie that there are no vaccine injury, or that vaccines don't cause autism, or that all these childhood illnesses we lived with for millions of years are suppose to be so deadly. Finally, we will share the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 413: the truth about measles.


References:

- Episode 413: THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES

  https://rumble.com/v6puo1y-episode-413-the-truth-about-measles.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Brady Bunch (1969) S01E13 - Is there a doctor in the house

  https://putlockers.li/tv-show/the-brady-bunch-1969_SjQ4aGtJT0ZrRlU9/S01E13/watch.html


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipfearmaskautisminjurymeaslessocialdisinformationmisinformationdistancetransparency19covidmongering
