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NPC's of Quora Dana Daniel Pt1
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7 views • July 31, 2020
One of the worst of the bunch. Dana Daniel here feels quite comfortable with telling everyone on Quora what MGTOW is whilst at the same time relying on the admins at Quora to run block for her.
It should also be noted that unlike some of the others Dana likely doesn't even have the integrity to use her real name, run and hide, insult etc
Truly a person unworthy of respect
And just an FYI Dana this will also get posted up at BitChute so reporting this video will not shut me up. That and it'll just get reposted
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
It should also be noted that unlike some of the others Dana likely doesn't even have the integrity to use her real name, run and hide, insult etc
Truly a person unworthy of respect
And just an FYI Dana this will also get posted up at BitChute so reporting this video will not shut me up. That and it'll just get reposted
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
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