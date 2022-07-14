Situation Update, July 14, 2022 - How to remove RADIATION from WATER to survive nuclear FALLOUT

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With NYC Mayor Eric Adams now admitting the recent nuclear survival PSA video was released out of fear of a Russian nuclear missile strike against New York City, we’ve decided to address a critical, practical topic for people who may find themselves in the fallout zone: How do you remove radiation from water?
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-14-how-to-remove-radiation-from-water-nuclear-detonation-maps-inflation.html
0:00 NYC Public Service Announcement
3:08 Nuke Map
11:50 How to remove RADIATION from WATER
28:50 Firearm News
45:40 Economic News
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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