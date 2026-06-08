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Iran LEGO Mr. Joseph Aoun! You're disarming Lebanon. Don't! "We will never surrender our weapons"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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85 views • Yesterday

Mr. Joseph Aoun!
You're disarming Lebanon. Don't!

"We will never surrender our weapons"
«لن نترک الساح، لن نسقط السلاح»

🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... adding: Mr. Joseph Aoun is President of Lebanon, that took office on 9, January 2025. He was the former commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces.  

Also, 🆔 @explosivemedia... posted a meme, of a sad LEGO team member sitting alone at the US airport, and wrote the following:

Aymen Hussein, the Iraq national team player, was detained at the US airport for 7 hours!
This is the kind of thing the United States is bringing to the World Cup.

They will destroy football...

🆔 @explosivemedia

Adding more about this from last night:

Iran’s World Cup team has been informed that they must leave and enter the U.S. on the same day as their matches, and will not be allowed to stay for any period of time in the U.S.

Iran is the only team in the entire FIFA 2026 World Cup that will be forced to travel back and forth, and will spend their time in Mexico instead.

Also, Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back! 🆔 @explosivemedia

🆔 @explosivemedia (showed a 5 second LEGO video of him waking up from bed, with a frawn and a reflection of fire in his eyes, looking angry. I posted a video of him tonight. I haven't seen a video of him in a while.)  Cynthia


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy