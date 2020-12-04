© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: December 03, 2020
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
625 views • December 04, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth has passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star in the Libra Constellation to begin the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle.
--
Earth has gone 509 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 27.9 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 41 gives us nine for the 7-week period, when 2019 saw nineteen for Weeks 35-41 last year. Seventeen of the 5-mag quakes is the low watermark for the last six years (like 12 for last week), which is the eighth time we have seen less than 20 events for 2020 (only 3 times for 2019). Again, the weekly values show the trend of decreasing seismicity across the board with eleven weeks remaining in the 2020 orbit cycle relative to the Black Star.
--
The 6.4 Russia Quake is the wildcard that can send new eruption events higher along Corridor 1 that includes places like Iceland (watch for the coming week). Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth has passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star in the Libra Constellation to begin the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle.
--
Earth has gone 509 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 27.9 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 41 gives us nine for the 7-week period, when 2019 saw nineteen for Weeks 35-41 last year. Seventeen of the 5-mag quakes is the low watermark for the last six years (like 12 for last week), which is the eighth time we have seen less than 20 events for 2020 (only 3 times for 2019). Again, the weekly values show the trend of decreasing seismicity across the board with eleven weeks remaining in the 2020 orbit cycle relative to the Black Star.
--
The 6.4 Russia Quake is the wildcard that can send new eruption events higher along Corridor 1 that includes places like Iceland (watch for the coming week). Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryyoutube censorshipquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsinternmentproject black starlockdowncoronavirusnanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverg4 ea h1n1 chinathird waveterral blackstarcovid-19 21 mutationviral replication inhibitorfamilies separatedsurvival group programhiv inserts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.