© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Desperate Deep State, 5 Florida Judges Busted, Trafficking Nests w/Corey Lynn
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • October 11, 2019
Join my newsletter to ensure notifications of all new shows and important news and updates @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the latest newsletter from Oct. 9th, 2019: https://sarahwestall.com/?mailpoet_router&endpoint=view_in_browser&action=view&data=Wzg0LDAsMiwiYzk5MzI5Iiw4MSwwXQ
Show Description:
Corey Lynn, from CoreyDigs.com, rejoins the program to discuss the 5 Florida judges caught colluding with child welfare agencies to enrich themselves and their buddies. There is a lot more to this story as Corey lays out. It involves high level politicians including Biden and Obama as well as the children in Haiti. Deep pay for play activities and much more. This is a buried story that the news is obviously not covering. We also discuss the desperate deep state as the Trump administration actively takes down this horrifying corrupt system that is deeply entrenched in our Justice system, through out every branch of government, and amongst high level business executives in corporate America. This is how the blackmail system works within a trafficking nests. Hopefully this information will help everyone identify a functioning nest within your communities and put an end to this cruel practice. You can see more of Corey Lynn's fabulous work at http://CoreysDigs.com or on her Patreon channel @ http://Patreon.com/CoreysDigs
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
See the latest newsletter from Oct. 9th, 2019: https://sarahwestall.com/?mailpoet_router&endpoint=view_in_browser&action=view&data=Wzg0LDAsMiwiYzk5MzI5Iiw4MSwwXQ
Show Description:
Corey Lynn, from CoreyDigs.com, rejoins the program to discuss the 5 Florida judges caught colluding with child welfare agencies to enrich themselves and their buddies. There is a lot more to this story as Corey lays out. It involves high level politicians including Biden and Obama as well as the children in Haiti. Deep pay for play activities and much more. This is a buried story that the news is obviously not covering. We also discuss the desperate deep state as the Trump administration actively takes down this horrifying corrupt system that is deeply entrenched in our Justice system, through out every branch of government, and amongst high level business executives in corporate America. This is how the blackmail system works within a trafficking nests. Hopefully this information will help everyone identify a functioning nest within your communities and put an end to this cruel practice. You can see more of Corey Lynn's fabulous work at http://CoreysDigs.com or on her Patreon channel @ http://Patreon.com/CoreysDigs
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.