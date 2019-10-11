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Desperate Deep State, 5 Florida Judges Busted, Trafficking Nests w/Corey Lynn
Sarah Westall
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38 views • October 11, 2019
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Show Description:
Corey Lynn, from CoreyDigs.com, rejoins the program to discuss the 5 Florida judges caught colluding with child welfare agencies to enrich themselves and their buddies. There is a lot more to this story as Corey lays out. It involves high level politicians including Biden and Obama as well as the children in Haiti. Deep pay for play activities and much more. This is a buried story that the news is obviously not covering. We also discuss the desperate deep state as the Trump administration actively takes down this horrifying corrupt system that is deeply entrenched in our Justice system, through out every branch of government, and amongst high level business executives in corporate America. This is how the blackmail system works within a trafficking nests. Hopefully this information will help everyone identify a functioning nest within your communities and put an end to this cruel practice. You can see more of Corey Lynn's fabulous work at http://CoreysDigs.com or on her Patreon channel @ http://Patreon.com/CoreysDigs

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MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingjeffrey epsteinepsteinsarah westallepstein trumpwestallepstein barrepstein blackmailepstein blackmail ringdisruptionendcorruptionbill clinton epsteincorey lynncoreysdigs5 florida judgesflorida traffickingchild welfare systemflorida child welfaredesperate deep state
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