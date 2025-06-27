Dasher at Sankalp: Where Smart Tech Serves Tradition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Say hello to smart service at Sankalp!
Meet Dasher, the intelligent serving robot by Kody Technolab, now bringing tech-powered charm to the iconic Sankalp Restaurant.
In this video, watch Dasher glide across the restaurant floor, serving South Indian delicacies with speed, precision, and a futuristic flair. Designed for busy dining spaces, Dasher not only handles multiple deliveries efficiently but also adds a unique experience for guests of all ages.
Powered by Kody Technolab’s cutting-edge robotics, Dasher blends innovation with hospitality—showing how even the most traditional dining spots can embrace the future without losing their warmth.