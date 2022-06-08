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Ukrainian POW - He says that he himself is not Homosexual, but was RAPED by the Company Commander. 060822
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90 views • June 08, 2022
This is the prisoner. Khudyakov Nikolai Ivanovich, call sign Kamaz. Military unit A7286, Kharkiv Terodefense. Fighting bugger. He says that he himself is not homosexual, but was raped by the company commander (2nd company, 113th separate brigade of the defense). In addition to Mykola, a few more soldiers fell victim to the commander (callsign Ghost).
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