SHOCKING CONTENTS OF COVID JABS EXPOSED: THE HORROR SHOW UNDER THE MICROSCOPE WITH DR ROBERT O. YOUN

Brendan D. Murphy



BrendanDMurphyOfficial







💉 Dr Robert O. Young - one of medicine's most attacked practitioners - returns to Truthiverse with his bombshell investigations into the cooties-19 needles (covaxes). The results may surprise you. Robert is one of those fiery, battled-hardened rogues whose depth of knowledge - both clinical and theoretical - is feared by Big Pharma. If everyone knew what he does about health, illness, pH, "viruses", parasites, nutrition, and more, Big Harmya would simply be no more.



Recently Robert has been analysing covax samples and finding that all is not as advertised. He appears to have replicated the findings of La Quinta Columna regarding the presence of gr@phene ox!de - and still more beyond that. What other nasties lurk in the C19 needle? Find out what the Covid Cult and its Branch Covidians don't want you to know...



ℹ️ You'll Learn:



* Which covid jab(s) comes with free bonus parasites!

* Which cell in a sick body displays the "corona" effect

* How Robert replicated La Quinta Columna's work, confirming gr@phene ox!de in the jabs

* HOW the "spike protein" is created inside the body

* Why pH is the foundation of health

* Why the stomach is not an acid pouch for "digestion"

* The connection between cooties-19 jabs and 5G

* Why RED blood cells are the front line of your "immune system"

* How Fauci was involved in the '80s AIDS scare-demic

* What graphene oxide does to red blood cells in your body

...and much, MUCH more.



This is every bit as explosive as Robert's first appearance on the show - strap in.



⚠️ About Brendan: Author and host of Truthiverse podcast, Brendan D. Murphy has both blown minds and changed lives around the world. He is the author of the epic masterpiece, “The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1” and co-founder of the censorship-free Facebook alternative - Trooth.network. Brendan’s work is designed to push humanity and civilisation to greater consciousness, freedom, and health.



More from Brendan:

📘 Buy or learn more about "The Grand Illusion" book: brendandmurphy.com/tgi

🔗 Join Trooth network, Brendan's no-censorship Fedbook alt: Trooth.network

🧬 Watch the free Evolve Yourself Masterclass to learn about Brendan's evolutionary DNA activation and healing work with sound: Evolveyourself.live

💰 For information on how Brendan supports free-thinking entrepreneurs through the Freedom Era Academy send him an email with "Freedom Era Academy" as the subject line

🎧 Find all audio ep's at Truthiverse.com and all video ep's of Truthiverse on Odysee and BitChute -

@BrendanDMurphyOfficial