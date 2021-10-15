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You Waiting For Someone To Say Let's Do This?
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91 views • October 15, 2021
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Please join me on Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vljhfc-they-could-kill-you-if-they-get-inside.html
See me on Gab:
https://gab.com/impauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
@huckleberryone
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