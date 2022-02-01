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German Whistleblower, Dr. Andreas Noack Was Murdered Days After Police Burst Thru Door While Doing A Livestream Exposing Graphene 'Nano-Razors' Inside Vaccines
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139 views • February 01, 2022
Tuesday Nov 23rd, 2021 @ 10am Dr Andreas Noack published the video about Graphene Hydroxide, the police burst in, and arrested him. The video hit like a bomb.
On Saturday Nov 27, 2021, his Wife reports that Dr. Andreas Noack was brutally attacked, and died... She speaks at the end of the video.
Mrs. Noack says "together we stand, divided we fall". God Bless this woman for getting on and speaking to us after they did this to her Husband.
#DrNoack #GrapheneOxide #NanoRazors #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
On Saturday Nov 27, 2021, his Wife reports that Dr. Andreas Noack was brutally attacked, and died... She speaks at the end of the video.
Mrs. Noack says "together we stand, divided we fall". God Bless this woman for getting on and speaking to us after they did this to her Husband.
#DrNoack #GrapheneOxide #NanoRazors #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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