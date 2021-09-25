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9 25 21 The AZ udit exposed CRIMINALS LONG fight ahead for ALL MSM LIES PRAY
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100 views • September 25, 2021
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————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Dueling Banjos by Flats & Sharps (on a Bristol to London Train)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4dndkH9Y_w
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Marine Officer Exposes Military Mandate: "Illegal, Immoral, Unconstitutional"
https://tinyurl.com/udthebcw
Vaccinated blood
https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe/33683
Wendy Rogers letter
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/1345
Australia update
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/59685
Father will lose arm
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/59707
Cartoon from 30s
https://t.me/maddogholland/20807
Woman kneed in Australia
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/59723
Lithuania pass
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/59734
Paul Gosar of AZ
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26143
FL Teacher
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26163
Wendy Rogers speech
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/41303
Full AZ audit hearing
https://tinyurl.com/tvp3v8hb
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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