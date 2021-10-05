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FULL SHOW: Leftists Are Spreading A Virus Of Fraud
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110 views • October 05, 2021
Kristi Leigh guests hosts highlighting the real epidemic in America - all of the fraud and lies. We get an update on exposing election fraud in Maricopa County and other areas and exposing the REAL “big lie”-The Russia Collusion Hoax of the 2016 election. Kristi gives an update on coordinated efforts to discover pornography been given to or shown in Texas public schools and encourages other parents to be vigilant in their districts. We also get an update on Australia tyranny and the uprising against it.
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