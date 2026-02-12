BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 12, 2026. Lesson 29-2026. Title: Pride and the Profits That Vanish
Proverbs 21:4–6 exposes the inner corruption that often hides behind outward success. A proud heart, haughty eyes, and self-exalting ambition are not neutral traits—they are sin before the Lord. What appears productive or enlightened can still be rooted in arrogance and deceit. The passage then warns that wealth gained through lying tongues is fleeting, driven by vanity, and ultimately leads toward death. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how pride distorts judgment, why dishonest gain never satisfies, and how God weighs motives long before He weighs results.

Lesson 29-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


