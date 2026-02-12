Date: Feb. 12, 2026. Lesson 29-2026. Title: Pride and the Profits That Vanish

Proverbs 21:4–6 exposes the inner corruption that often hides behind outward success. A proud heart, haughty eyes, and self-exalting ambition are not neutral traits—they are sin before the Lord. What appears productive or enlightened can still be rooted in arrogance and deceit. The passage then warns that wealth gained through lying tongues is fleeting, driven by vanity, and ultimately leads toward death. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how pride distorts judgment, why dishonest gain never satisfies, and how God weighs motives long before He weighs results.

Lesson 29-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com