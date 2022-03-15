Ukraine Nazi Journalist

"I know that as a journalist, I have to be objective, I have to be balanced, in order to report information to you with a cold heart, but to tell you the truth, it's very difficult to hold on now, especially at a time like this, and since we are called Nazis, fascists, and so on in Russia - I will allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, children. Because if you kill their parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. By killing children - they will never grow up and the nation will disappear. The Ukrainian army cannot kill Russian children because it is forbidden by the rules of war, and it is forbidden by various conventions, including the Geneva Convention. But I am not from the Ukrainian Army. And when I get the chance to eliminate the Russians, I will definitely do it. Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth." - Essence of Time International