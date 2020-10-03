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3/10/20 #CVEndGame: Trojan Horse Backfire, Trump Fires Back #WWG1WGA
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You Are Free TV
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102 views • March 11, 2020
You Are Free TV
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3/10: Quarantine in New Rochelle, NY, a lock-down experiment in DS plan to push the CV globalist military roll-out....Meanwhile, POTUS puts forth a pay-roll tax stop to help Americans plus ready for the Reset...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4...

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-1...

https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/...

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/judge...

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news...

https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-n...

https://thefullertoninformer.com/5gda...

https://www.soulask.com/no-matter-wha...

https://wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/

https://www.newswars.com/alex-jones-i...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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