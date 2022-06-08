ACT NOW: Help Save Children from Covid ‘Vaccines’ in 1 Easy Step

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I found this CALL TO ACTION at: https://rairfoundation.com/take-action-help-save-children-from-covid-vaccines-in-1-easy-step-video/
And I wanted to get this out to you as soon as I could. Now that you have seen the video you now understand how serious and urgent the situation is. The fate of Americas children is at stake and we have to move on this NOW! Watch video for details.
Full Story: https://www.realnewschannel.com/take-action-help-save-children-from-covid-vaccines-in-1-easy-step/
Source Links:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1504078840242614281
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001
https://rairfoundation.com/take-action-help-save-children-from-covid-vaccines-in-1-easy-step-video/
Go Here to Help: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2022-N-0904-0001