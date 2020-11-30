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Man Dies From Falling Off A Ladder.....Guess What His Death Was Marked Down As
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204 views • November 30, 2020
IF YOU KNOW ANY BUSINESSES THAT HAVE CLOSED DURING LOCKDOWN PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THEM ALONG WITH THE PREVIOUS 3 'LEARN COMMON LAW' VIDEOS ON MY CHANNEL.
Please go to this website & work your way through the tabs at the top. The government CANNOT force you to shut your business. They will push & use scare tactics but if you stick to Common Law & Legalese (please research) this video will be your outcome. Link - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/#
Just keep replying with:
I DO NOT STAND UNDER
I DO NOT CONSENT
I DO NOT WISH TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH YOU
NEVER GIVE ANY DETAILS (NAME, ADDRESS) - NOTHING. You DO NOT legally have to give any information. Quite the contrary they HAVE to give you details. Ask for their Name, badge number & what police station they are based at. The police take an oath to serve YOU - not the other way round.
MAGNA CARTA 2020 - https://www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - https://stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17/
Common Law Court - www.commonlawcourt.com
join dally chats:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrityRadiobyAlexBelfield/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/RockOnDigital/videos
Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
https://6c729cde-6db9-4552-a2b8-9d9cdda3cc0c.usrfiles.com/ugd/654734_2c9a35f3336c4619b989a7dec0ecc0de.pdf
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
Please go to this website & work your way through the tabs at the top. The government CANNOT force you to shut your business. They will push & use scare tactics but if you stick to Common Law & Legalese (please research) this video will be your outcome. Link - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/#
Just keep replying with:
I DO NOT STAND UNDER
I DO NOT CONSENT
I DO NOT WISH TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH YOU
NEVER GIVE ANY DETAILS (NAME, ADDRESS) - NOTHING. You DO NOT legally have to give any information. Quite the contrary they HAVE to give you details. Ask for their Name, badge number & what police station they are based at. The police take an oath to serve YOU - not the other way round.
MAGNA CARTA 2020 - https://www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - https://stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17/
Common Law Court - www.commonlawcourt.com
join dally chats:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrityRadiobyAlexBelfield/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/RockOnDigital/videos
Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
https://6c729cde-6db9-4552-a2b8-9d9cdda3cc0c.usrfiles.com/ugd/654734_2c9a35f3336c4619b989a7dec0ecc0de.pdf
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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