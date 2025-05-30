BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White Genocide going on in South Africa
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

South African Born Investigative Journalist Lara Logan Exposes Soros-Backed Genocide Against White Christian Afrikaner Farmers Bloodthirsty Anti-White South African Government Publicly Attacks Trump For Trying To Save White Farmers Fleeing Genocide! SA Govt Now Working With Leftist US NGOs To Keep Farmers From Fleeing So They Can Be “Punished!”

According to the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa, approximately 635 farm murders occurred between 2014 and 2024, averaging 63 per year, with 50 recorded in 2023 and 32 in 2024. AfriForum, a minority rights group, reported 49 farm murders in 2023, aligning with TAU SA’s figures.

South African Police Service statistics indicate that 12 farm related murders occurred between October and December 2024. These grim numbers are a small fraction of South Africa’s 19,000+ annual murders, illustrating that the land of ZEF is wrought with a variety of chaos

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy