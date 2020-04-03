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Coronavirus: The Good, The Bad and The Lovely
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4 views • April 03, 2020
IN THIS EPISODE OF TRIBE TV
THE GOOD: HIRING
THE BAD: LAYOFFS
THE LOVELY: WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER
The Coronavirus has stymied the growth of a booming American economy and is threatening to trigger a recession that will affect the world. In response, some companies are massively hiring workers who are struggling during these uncertain times. However, does that good will signal something that Americans should be wary of? In this episode of Tribe TV, Jim Stroud – VP, Marketing for Proactive Talent, examines the economic impact of the Coronavirus, how businesses are coping and how even the worst of times bring out the best in people. / Please subscribe to this blog – NOW. New episodes are produced twice monthly. Additional resources related to this episode can be found on the Proactive Talent blog.
THE GOOD: HIRING
THE BAD: LAYOFFS
THE LOVELY: WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER
The Coronavirus has stymied the growth of a booming American economy and is threatening to trigger a recession that will affect the world. In response, some companies are massively hiring workers who are struggling during these uncertain times. However, does that good will signal something that Americans should be wary of? In this episode of Tribe TV, Jim Stroud – VP, Marketing for Proactive Talent, examines the economic impact of the Coronavirus, how businesses are coping and how even the worst of times bring out the best in people. / Please subscribe to this blog – NOW. New episodes are produced twice monthly. Additional resources related to this episode can be found on the Proactive Talent blog.
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