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Wrecking Ball Biden Marches On & Bigfoot Hunting Season Coming
Aimless News
Aimless News
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410 views • January 24, 2021
Sources used in video:

https://media.patriots.win/post/25puMgDF.jpeg

Antifa claims responsibility - https://twitter.com/TNjhd/status/1353319241144033280

https://thenationalpulse.com/news/biden-revokes-trump-energy-eo/

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/01/back-to-the-endless-wars-us-military-convoy-enters-northeast-syria

https://nationalfile.com/as-biden-became-president-medical-journal-quietly-retracted-study-that-claimed-hydroxychloroquine-is-ineffective/

Covid was political - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1352743538224717825

Trump incited the Erection - https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1352692034616881160

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2021/01/22/Oklahoma-bill-would-establish-a-Bigfoot-hunting-season/9211611344505/



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