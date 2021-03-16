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Covid 19 Vaccine Must Stop Now
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425 views • March 16, 2021
A pro-vaxxer, Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD internationally acclaimed vaccinologist who has worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Center for Infection Research as well as for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and multiple pharmaceutical companies has publicly stated that all the Covid 19 vaccines must be stopped immediately because they will destroy our natural innate immunity and
make us powerless to fight new strains of Covid 19! Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
make us powerless to fight new strains of Covid 19! Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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